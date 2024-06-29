Livvy Dunne Rocks Paul Skenes, Jared Jones Tee To Game, Shirt's Sales Skyrocket

If you're wondering why there will be a bunch Pirates fans suddenly rockin' Paul Skenes and Jared Jones '24 shirts at PNC Park next month ... it's no doubt in part due to Livvy Dunne, who's made the tee a must-have item after wearing it to a game last weekend.

The LSU star gymnast -- who's Skenes' girlfriend -- sported the shirt while at Paul's big June 23 matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays ... and the folks who created it, Baseball Dugout LLC, tell TMZ Sports sales of the garment have exploded since.

We're told that after Dunne showed off the black and gold 'fit on her social media pages ... there was about a 1,400 percent increase in sales!

Of course, the shirt was pretty popular beforehand ... in fact, the guys at BD tell us Jones himself actually loved it -- and requested they bring him and Skenes a bunch in all different sizes.

We're told the two aces then handed 'em out to family and friends -- which is how they presume Dunne got her hands on one. Regardless, the guys tell us they're stoked over how the situation unfolded.