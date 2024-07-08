Livvy Dunne Announces Return To LSU For Final Gymnastics Season

Olivia Dunne has made a decision on her gymnastics future ... revealing she will be returning to LSU for her final season.

The 21-year-old gymnast posted a video to her social media on Monday ... confirming she's not hanging up the leotard just yet.

Many speculated if Dunne -- a member of the 2024 National Champion Tigers -- would leave the sport behind to pursue other opportunities ... as she's become quite the poster child for the Name, Image and Likeness era in college athletics. But in her video clip, she explained the chance to compete again for the Tigers weighed heavily in her decision.

"And no matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there's just something about LSU," she said. "And that's why I'm here to say I'm not Dunne yet."

Dunne has had a successful career since she committed to the school in November 2019. Last season, she earned a career-high of 9.900 on the floor at the Podium Challenge and during the NCAA Fayetteville Regional second round. She averaged a 9.857 on the floor and a 9.848 on bars on the season.

Speaking to the school's athletic website ... Livvy said she found a ''renewed love for the sport" and believes she has more to give as an individual competitor.

It seems like July 8 is a good day for athletes to announce their future plans in sports ... as the gymnast's decision comes 14 years to the day LeBron James decided to take his talents to South Beach.