Paul Skenes Hits MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet With Livvy Dunne

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes mlb pirates
X/@Pirates

Paul Skenes will be throwing 100 MPH on the mound at the MLB All-Star Game in just a few hours ... but he's already bringing the heat to the event's red carpet -- with Livvy Dunne right by his side!!

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace -- who's slated to start the mid-summer classic for the National League later Tuesday -- arrived at Globe Life Field in an all-white suit with a black tie. His LSU star gymnast girlfriend, meanwhile, turned heads in a beige halter top dress.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes mlb pirates
X/@Pirates

The duo was all smiles as they strutted their stuff in front of cheering fans ... and they even stopped to chat with media members -- where Paul made a joke that Livvy doesn't always pick out his outfits.

They weren't the only power couple there, though ... Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani also made the walk with his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, on his arm.

shohei otani mlb dodgers
X/@Dodgers

Tanka sported a classic sleek dress for the occasion ... while Ohtani broke out a brown blazer that featured an homage to his dog, Decoy, on the inside of it.

OHTANI STYLE
MLB

Plenty of other ballplayers looked stylish as they made their way to the stadium ... Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper donned a cowboy and cowboy boots to beat the Texas heat ... while Baltimore Orioles Adley Rutschman catcher rocked a flowy white top and black pants.

They'll all change into jerseys and spikes in no time -- first pitch is slated for 5 PM on Fox!

