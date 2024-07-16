Paul Skenes Hits MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet With Livvy Dunne

Paul Skenes will be throwing 100 MPH on the mound at the MLB All-Star Game in just a few hours ... but he's already bringing the heat to the event's red carpet -- with Livvy Dunne right by his side!!

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace -- who's slated to start the mid-summer classic for the National League later Tuesday -- arrived at Globe Life Field in an all-white suit with a black tie. His LSU star gymnast girlfriend, meanwhile, turned heads in a beige halter top dress.

The duo was all smiles as they strutted their stuff in front of cheering fans ... and they even stopped to chat with media members -- where Paul made a joke that Livvy doesn't always pick out his outfits.

"My brain can't even process how hard he throws." 😂@livvydunne and Paul Skenes join MLB Network on the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas! pic.twitter.com/1GpkSwubdE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 16, 2024 @MLBNetwork

They weren't the only power couple there, though ... Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani also made the walk with his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, on his arm.

Tanka sported a classic sleek dress for the occasion ... while Ohtani broke out a brown blazer that featured an homage to his dog, Decoy, on the inside of it.

Play video content MLB

Plenty of other ballplayers looked stylish as they made their way to the stadium ... Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper donned a cowboy and cowboy boots to beat the Texas heat ... while Baltimore Orioles Adley Rutschman catcher rocked a flowy white top and black pants.