Livvy Dunne Kicks Off Christmas Eve With Bikini-Clad 'Polar Plunge'

Forget the Polar Express, Livvy Dunne's opting for the Polar Plunge this Christmas Eve ... taking a freezing ocean dip in nothing but a tiny bikini!!

The LSU gymnast performed the impressive feat in 32-degree weather just before Santa Claus came to her town ... and fortunately for all of her followers, she filmed the whole thing.

Dunne -- wearing a red two-piece -- took to the water like a champ ... and dove head first into the icy aqua, before she raced out to grab a warm towel.

It looks like her MLB superstar boyfriend, Paul Skenes, was there with her ... as he appeared to be in the background of another selfie she posted from her beach jaunt. Doesn't seem the Pirates flamethrower joined his boo in the chilly exercise though.

It's hard to imagine the cold bothered Dunne much -- she's been on quite the hot streak recently ... graduating from LSU earlier this month before living it up with Skenes on vacations.

