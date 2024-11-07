Jake Paul Strikes Trading Card Deal With Fanatics Ahead Of Tyson Fight

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to throw down in just nine days at AT&T Stadium in Dallas ... and the Problem Child, along with his MVP promotions fighters, just struck a deal with Fanatics to produce limited-edition trading cards!

TMZ Sports has learned Fanatics and Most Valuable Promotion recently teamed up to produce cards for "MVP's star-studded roster of fighters."

Beyond Paul ... the list includes Amanda Serrano, Ashton "H20" Sylve, Shadasia Green, Javon 'Wanna' Walton and Neeraj Goyat.

"Not only is this the first time fans can get their hands on MVP fighter collectibles, but these relic cards from my fight with Tyson are gonna be crazy," Paul said. "It’s a chance for fans to literally own a part of one of the biggest fights in history."

"We’re always looking for new ways to elevate our athletes and engage with fans, and these limited-edition cards will be the first of many exciting collectibles to come,” Nakisa Bidarian, Jake's partner and MVP co-founder said.

The 30-year-old will also be signing "relic cards" ... which will feature pieces of his socks, shoes, and hand wraps he wears from his fight against Tyson. He will also be included in multiple Topps products in 2025.