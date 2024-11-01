Mike Tyson Shows Off Ripped Physique Days Before Jake Paul Fight

The impending Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul tilt just got even more interesting ... 'cause Iron Mike revealed this week he's now absolutely shredded!!

The fight is slated to go down in just 14 days -- on Nov. 15 -- and based on Tyson's Instagram post Wednesday, he's taking things very seriously.

The legendary pugilist shared two black-and-white snaps of a recent workout where his abs, pecs, bis and tris looked massive.

It was all so impressive, in fact, even his rival couldn't help but drop a compliment.

"Fair play Mike," Paul said. "You look incredible. Hulk s***. But I’m still f***ing you up."

The images show just how far Tyson's come in about a year -- as back in 2023, he was certainly a bit fluffier.

But Tyson's clearly been training like a mad man for the scrap ... even doing so despite an ulcer that caused the matchup with Paul to be delayed from its original July 20 date.

Jake, too, has been in the gym -- he shared a video on his IG Wednesday showing him looking buff as hell as well.