Jake Paul Partners W/ Dog Haus, Buying 25 Restaurants

Jake Paul has a massive fight with Mike Tyson next month, but the Problem Child's also got wieners on his mind ... 'cause when the opportunity arose to team up with a popular hot dog chain, he pounced and invested in 25 locations!!

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the 27-year-old boxer and Dog Haus CEO Michael Montagano ... and Paul explained how the partnership started with one tube steak after dining at one of MM's restaurants, which also has items like burgers, chicken, sides and ice cream on the menu.

"On my Instagram I was like, 'Does anyone know the owners?" Paul said.

"I need to talk to them. I want to make this brand bigger. And one thing led to another, and here we are today. Going to be on the board of directors helping with marketing and doing 25 franchises."

As for the CEO, he said teaming up with Jake was a no-brainer.

"For us and for me, this partnership is very little about his celebrity [status]," Montagano said. "This is about a guy who has revolutionized the way we communicate. With our guests, fans, etc. And that's why it's what's in his brain, and why we're so excited to welcome him to the board of directors.

Of the 25 restaurants they plan to launch, four will be in the Dallas area ... opening just before his huge event against Tyson. Paul even said folks who roll through on fight night will get free wings!!

Paul also has a say in the menu ... with Montagano revealing Jake was in the kitchen cooking up some items himself!