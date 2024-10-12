Jake Paul Says Canelo Alvarez Should Lay Awake Scared Of Him At Night

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul is hyper-focused on his megafight with Mike Tyson ... but the Problem Child also has an eye turned towards the future and an inevitable scrap with the great Canelo Alvarez!

And, 27-year-old Paul says when the day comes where the two men stand face-to-face in the squared circle, Jake will be anything but content to just be there ... 'cause he's in it to win it!

"Everything I've said has come true and why Canelo, you know, should be awake at night, because I'm coming for him," Paul told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

"The fight is going to happen and I will win and shock the whole entire world. And, this is me currently speaking it into existence."

For the people who will undoubtedly mock Jake for the previous statement, he had a message.

"People will sit there and listen to that and be like, 'Oh, he's crazy.' But, I was crazy when I said I'd be doing the biggest fights when I would beat Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, all of these things. So you're crazy until you're not."

But, first things first ... Paul has a determined Tyson who is coming to try and knock his block off in five weeks.

We asked Jake if he thinks to himself, aw crap, I'm fighting "Iron Mike"?

"Definitely. The moments of insecurity, especially moving up to heavyweight where [Tyson] has the weight advantage and all of that. He's insanely powerful and I know he's taking it seriously."

As for Mike's health status (remember, the big fight was originally scheduled for this summer, but was postponed after MT had a medical issue), Paul says Tyson's healthy and ready to go.

"It's Mike Tyson or nothing," Paul said, "but first and foremost, he's healthy and feeling amazing and doing great in camp."