Tyron Woodley Calls Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson 'A Very Even Fight'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tyron Woodley just dropped a pretty big compliment on his nemesis, Jake Paul ... telling TMZ Sports the way he sees it, The Problem Child against Mike Tyson is actually "a very even fight."

The former UFC champ -- who battled Paul twice in the boxing ring back in 2021 -- said while recently out in Los Angeles that as of now, he sees Jake and Iron Mike as equals heading into their huge November clash.

Woodley did say, though, if Tyson were in his prime, his feelings would be very different. But with Mike now checking in at 58 years old -- he thinks 27-year-old Jake's got a real chance to come away with the victory.

Woodley, however, wasn't all complimentary toward his rival ... as he took a jab at the YouTuber-turned-fighter over the way he's picking opponents that put him in nothing but win-win situations.

"He's always in a position where if wins, he goes up," Woodley said, "and if he loses, it's like, 'OK. He took a risk. He took a chance.'"

Still, Woodley's going to be glued to the action come Nov. 15 -- telling us he'll be ringside when it all goes down at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.