Jake Paul Rips Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico Joke In Passionate Pro-Trump Speech

Jake Paul says Tony Hinchcliffe's recent Puerto Rico jab was a low blow ... ripping the comedian for comparing the island to trash in a lengthy video in support of Donald Trump.

El Gallo -- who moved to Puerto Rico in 2021 -- made his feelings crystal clear in a passionate pro-Trump speech on Thursday ... calling on his millions of followers to do their own research before exercising their right to vote.

But before Paul listed his many reasons for backing No. 45, the boxer weighed in on Hinchcliffe's controversial remarks about P.R.

"I'll start off with something that bothered me recently was Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian who made a bad joke," Paul said.

"Obviously he's doing his job, trying to be funny. But him talking smack about Puerto Rico was not funny. And I want to shine a light on the fact these aren't Donald Trump views, it was a comedian who made a bad joke."

Of course, Hinchcliffe -- who's known to rattle some cages with his content -- came under fire for the remark during Trump's Madison Square Garden rally earlier this week ... but The Donald has since distanced himself from the guy.

Paul continued ... "Tony, while I love most of your work, Puerto Rico is the most beautiful place on earth, and the people here are absolutely incredible."