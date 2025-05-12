Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Beef 'Nonsense,' Ex-Bulls Teammate Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen still can't see eye to eye in the year 2025 ... something one of their former Bulls teammates thinks is quite ridiculous -- with Bill Cartwright telling TMZ Sports their ongoing feud is "nonsense."

The friction between MJ and Pippen became public after the release of the Jordan-produced documentary, "The Last Dance," in 2020 -- when Scottie took issue with how he was portrayed in the project.

Pippen's been sneak-dissing Jordan ever since ... even going as far as saying LeBron James is his NBA GOAT over His Airness.

Cartwright, who won three NBA titles alongside Jordan and Pippen from 1991 to 1993, remains on good terms with all his former teammates ... so we asked if he could bring the two together and make peace.

"Nah, those guys are old guys now," the former NBA center said.

"It's like all that happened in the '90s. Shouldn't we be past that by now? Yeah, so it's kinda ... nonsense."

Cartwright, 67, added that while the beef could be resolved, he's not losing sleep over whether MJ and Pip actually rekindle their friendship ... 'cause at the end of the day, it doesn't change what they accomplished in Chicago.

"I love Pip, and MJ was a great teammate," Cartwright said. "I had great teammates my whole time there."

"I just know that we won championships. I don't have anything to beef about."

Cartwright -- who secured 12,713 points and 6,206 rebounds in his 16-year NBA career -- did some timely and fitting plugging for his new book during the convo -- telling us Jordan and Pippen should read his project, "Living Life at the Center" to help get through their differences.

Play video content TMZSports.com

The book highlights Cartwright's journey of overcoming obstacles to becoming a three-time NBA champ as a player ... and later winning two more as an NBA coach.

He's now the USF director of university initiatives.