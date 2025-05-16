Rudy Gobert Breaks Up With Pregnant GF, Tells Her To Leave Home With 1-Year-Old

... Get Out Of My House And Take Our Kid, Too!!!

Rudy Gobert broke up with his pregnant girlfriend, told her to move out of his home and take their one-year-old son with her right at the start of the NBA playoffs, TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources close to the wives and girlfriends of Timberwolves players tell us the split was a bit of a shocker ... considering Julia Bonilla and baby Romeo were spotted at Minnesota's final regular season game on April 13.

In fact, 32-year-old Gobert went up to them after the game for a warm embrace ... so all appeared to be completely normal with the family.

But, we're told things changed some time after Bonilla revealed she was pregnant with their second child ... and Gobert is now a single man.

Our sources say Bonilla hoped to move back to her home country of France following the split ... but the four-time Defensive Player of the Year wants her and Romeo to stay in the States so they can figure out child custody after the Wolves' season comes to an end.

We're told Gobert has lawyered up and his reps have applied pressure to ensure she stays in Minnesota.

We actually talked to Gobert back in March 2024 -- right before his first son was born -- and he said it was a "blessing" to have a child entering the world.

As we previously reported, Bonilla was outspoken in her support of the 32-year-old French hooper ... and defended him after his peers voted him the most overrated player in the league.

Gobert and the Wolves are currently in a playoff run ... and the big man played a major role in their series wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.