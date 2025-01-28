Rudy Gobert Spooked By Falling Piece of Scoreboard During Timberwolves Game

Rudy Gobert freaked out during the Timberwolves' win over the Hawks on Monday night ... when an apparent horn fell from the arena's scoreboard -- and landed right in front of the NBA star.

The malfunction was caught on the TV broadcast at the end of the first quarter of the showdown at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Piece of the Jumbotron falls, almost hits Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/qL2KhZ7gwE — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) January 28, 2025 @WolvesClips

The Wolves center was heading toward his team's bench after the buzzer ... when the black piece of equipment came crashing to the court, nearly hitting Gobert.

The 7'1" athlete was clearly rattled and quickly stepped back ... while his teammate, Naz Reid, looked up to investigate.

"Something just fell from the jumbotron," the broadcaster said. "Man, it was within feet of Rudy Gobert."

Thankfully no one was hurt ... and Gobert -- a three-time NBA All-Star -- was asked afterward if his life flashed before his eyes.

He laughed ... and, as expected, confirmed his fears.

Play video content Minnesota Timberwolves