NBA's Rudy Gobert, GF Julia Bonilla Announce Pregnancy

Rudy Gobert, GF Julia Bonilla We Got A Bun In The Oven!!! ... Expecting First Child
2/21/2024 2:25 PM PT
Rudy Gobert might've had the best All-Star break in the entire NBA ... 'cause the Minnesota Timberwolves big man's girlfriend just announced they're having a baby!!
The couple shared the exciting news with a number of romantic pregnancy photoshoot pics ... showing him embracing Julia Bonilla's bump during a sunset on the beach.
Rudy also posted a picture palming Julia's growing tummy with his hand ... with his fingers covering the majority of her midriff.
Gobert had a one-word statement on the reveal ... saying, "Legacy," while Julia added, "The better half of us."
The couple's friends expressed their excitement -- from Jordyn Woods to Joakim Noah, Austin Rivers, Trey Lyles and more.
It's unclear how long Gobert and Bonilla have been official -- he's a pretty private guy -- but the two spent the Christmas holidays together with family in Minnesota ... so we take it they've been serious for a while now.
The baby could grow up to be pretty gifted on the court if it takes after pops, considering he's 7'1", a three-time All-Star and a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Gobert didn't get selected to play for the Western Conference this year ... but given the bun in the oven, we take it he's over the moon heading into the second half of the season.