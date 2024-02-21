NBA's Rudy Gobert, GF Julia Bonilla Announce Pregnancy

We Got A Bun In The Oven!!!

Rudy Gobert might've had the best All-Star break in the entire NBA ... 'cause the Minnesota Timberwolves big man's girlfriend just announced they're having a baby!!

The couple shared the exciting news with a number of romantic pregnancy photoshoot pics ... showing him embracing Julia Bonilla's bump during a sunset on the beach.

Rudy also posted a picture palming Julia's growing tummy with his hand ... with his fingers covering the majority of her midriff.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gobert had a one-word statement on the reveal ... saying, "Legacy," while Julia added, "The better half of us."

The couple's friends expressed their excitement -- from Jordyn Woods to Joakim Noah, Austin Rivers, Trey Lyles and more.

It's unclear how long Gobert and Bonilla have been official -- he's a pretty private guy -- but the two spent the Christmas holidays together with family in Minnesota ... so we take it they've been serious for a while now.

The baby could grow up to be pretty gifted on the court if it takes after pops, considering he's 7'1", a three-time All-Star and a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.