Rudy Gobert Apologized To Kyle Anderson For Punch, 'He's Still My Brother'

Rudy Gobert says he apologized to his teammate, Kyle Anderson, for punching him earlier in the week during Minnesota's final game of the regular season ... and says he has nothing but love for Kyle.

Gobert rejoined his team Thursday after the Timberwolves sent him home from the arena and suspended him for one game ... and Rudy told the media he and Anderson are both putting Sunday's incident behind them.

Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle during a timeout😳 pic.twitter.com/y8X76TbUuJ — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) April 9, 2023 @BackcourtAlerts

"We both apologized to each other, and you move on," Gobert said. "I still love Kyle. He's still my brother. I tell people, 'Sometimes you fight with your family. Sometimes you fight with people that you have a lot of love and respect for.'"

He continued ... "It's life. No one is perfect. Mistakes happen, and then you grow, and you move on."

Anderson echoed similar sentiments as Gobert did on Tuesday ... saying the two "hashed it out" and reminded people that grown men fighting "happens all the time in sports."

"We're teammates at the end of the day," Anderson said. "I don't want it to be a Kyle vs. Rudy thing. That's never the case. I always got my teammates' back, and we moved on."

Meanwhile, Gobert's status for Friday's elimination game against the Thunder remains uncertain as the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award winner deals with lingering back pain.