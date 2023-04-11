NBA's Kyle Anderson 'Hashed It Out' With Rudy Gobert After Punch Incident

It seems like everything is good between Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert ... 'cause the two Minnesota Timberwolves teammates "hashed it out" after their on-court altercation on Sunday.

Anderson -- who signed with the Wolves last July -- told reporters on Tuesday that he spoke with Gobert right after the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year punched him during a timeout in their matchup against the Pelicans.

"We definitely hashed it out," the 29-year-old said. "That happens all the time in sports."

Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle during a timeout😳 pic.twitter.com/y8X76TbUuJ — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) April 9, 2023 @BackcourtAlerts

"I feel like people are acting like they've never seen it before. We're grown men. We're able to put it behind us."

Anderson continued ... saying he doesn't want the incident to be blown out of proportion.

"We're teammates at the end of the day. I don't want it to be a Kyle vs. Rudy thing. That's never the case. I always got my teammates' back, and we moved on."

Despite them making peace, the 7'1" center received a crucial one-game suspension from the Wolves and will miss the play-in tournament game against the Lakers on Tuesday.

This is a big blow for Minnesota as Gobert is their star player ... and averages 13.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels is also out after fracturing his hand from punching the wall in Sunday's game.

Jaden McDaniels punched a wall so hard he put himself out of the game pic.twitter.com/QJQFoMI1i2 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) April 9, 2023 @PelsFilmRoom