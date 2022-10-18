Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Draymond Green Says He Doesn't Care About Backlash Over Practice Punch Video

Draymond Green I Don't Care About Backlash Over Practice Punch Video

10/18/2022 4:25 PM PT
NBA on TNT

Draymond Green says he did not pay attention to the chaos that ensued after TMZ Sports posted video of his practice attack on Jordan Poole ... admitting he has no idea how much it "blew up" because he doesn't spend time on the Internet.

The Golden State Warriors star detailed what exactly went down on Friday, October 7 -- the morning we published the violent altercation -- and he says he wasn't scrolling through the thousands of tweets and Instagram posts reacting to the video.

"I don't really read many tweets at all," Green said on NBA on TNT. "And, so I was just chilling at home with my children. If you want me to be honest with you, I still don't know how much the world may think it blew up."

Green makes it clear he never cared for anyone's opinion ... and the aftermath of the Poole altercation didn't change that.

DECKED BY DRAYMOND

Green says he received some solid advice following the incident ... adding he was told to "look at all the upsides."

"Like, the world has seen one of your worst moments," he says. "Look at the upside and I can live with that."

10/13/22
KEEPIN' IT PROFESSIONAL
Golden State Warriors

As we previously reported, Green spent a few days away from the team as a result of the incident ... and was fined, but not suspended.

Green says it's up to Poole if they mend their relationship off the court ... but his focus is on defending their title.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later