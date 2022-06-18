Rudy Gobert Says 4th Ring Puts Steph Curry In 'Rarified Air,' 'Top Of The List'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Utah Jazz superstar Rudy Gobert tells TMZ Sports that after a fourth NBA title ... Steph Curry is now entrenched in the conversation when it comes to greatest players of all-time.

"He's definitely in the very rarified air," Gobert said out at LAX just one day after Curry and the Warriors beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

"He's at the top of the list, for sure."

Curry had always been considered one of the game's GOATs -- he is, after all, the most prolific 3-point shooter ever -- but Gobert (a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year) clearly believes the win Thursday night moves him into whole 'nother legendary category.

"I'm happy for him," Gobert said. "I think he changed the game."

Rudy told us one of his favorite parts about the Warriors beating the Celtics was seeing the other Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, getting to hoist the trophy.

"It's inspiring," the 29-year-old said.