Rudy Gobert Says 4th Ring Puts Steph Curry In 'Rarified Air,' 'Top Of The List'
NBA Star Rudy Gobert 4th Ring Puts Steph In 'Rarified Air' ... 'Top Of The List'
6/18/2022 12:40 AM PT
Utah Jazz superstar Rudy Gobert tells TMZ Sports that after a fourth NBA title ... Steph Curry is now entrenched in the conversation when it comes to greatest players of all-time.
"He's definitely in the very rarified air," Gobert said out at LAX just one day after Curry and the Warriors beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals.
"He's at the top of the list, for sure."
Curry had always been considered one of the game's GOATs -- he is, after all, the most prolific 3-point shooter ever -- but Gobert (a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year) clearly believes the win Thursday night moves him into whole 'nother legendary category.
"I'm happy for him," Gobert said. "I think he changed the game."
Rudy told us one of his favorite parts about the Warriors beating the Celtics was seeing the other Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, getting to hoist the trophy.
"It's inspiring," the 29-year-old said.
As for if Curry and Thompson could do it again in the future, watch the clip ... Gobert certainly seems to think so.