Steph Curry Celebrates NBA Title By Slugging Champagne, Calling Out Critics

Steph Curry Celebrates Title W/ Champagne Chug ... And A Clapback At His Critics!!!
6/17/2022 6:08 AM PT
Steph Curry celebrated his fourth championship Thursday night like it was his first ... slugging bubbly from a chalice and talkin' smack to his haters!!!
The Golden State Warriors star hit the locker room with his teammates for the epic celly just minutes after the Dubs beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals ... and he went hard.
"What are they gonna say now?"
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/8Dt2dlVMl0
The newly crowned Finals MVP poured a bunch of champagne on his head, drank a ton of it ... and then yelled to all of his haters, "Champs, baby!"
"What are they going to say now?!" he added. "What are they going to say now?!"
how many Klay?!
Curry was far from the only Warriors star to revel in the team's latest title ... Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also did their fair share of drinking and trash-talking.
Jordan Poole, meanwhile, took the postgame celebration as an opportunity to throw a bunch of champagne down his throat -- and video of his chugging was pretty legendary.
Jordan Poole is living his BEST life 🤣
The title is the team's fourth since 2015 ... and the celebration of it is expected to go on much longer than just Thursday night -- officials announced there will be a huge parade for the team in San Francisco on Monday.