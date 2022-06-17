Steph Curry Celebrates NBA Title By Slugging Champagne, Calling Out Critics

Play video content Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry celebrated his fourth championship Thursday night like it was his first ... slugging bubbly from a chalice and talkin' smack to his haters!!!

The Golden State Warriors star hit the locker room with his teammates for the epic celly just minutes after the Dubs beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals ... and he went hard.

The newly crowned Finals MVP poured a bunch of champagne on his head, drank a ton of it ... and then yelled to all of his haters, "Champs, baby!"

"What are they going to say now?!" he added. "What are they going to say now?!"

Curry was far from the only Warriors star to revel in the team's latest title ... Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also did their fair share of drinking and trash-talking.

Jordan Poole, meanwhile, took the postgame celebration as an opportunity to throw a bunch of champagne down his throat -- and video of his chugging was pretty legendary.

Jordan Poole is living his BEST life 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e7sQs0CgLK — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2022 @NBATV