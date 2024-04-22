Rudy Gobert's Partner Passionately Defends NBA Star After 'Most Overrated' Vote

Some NBA hoopers think Rudy Gobert is the most overrated player in the league ... but his partner, Julia Bonilla, says those guys are dead wrong -- passionately defending the Minnesota Timberwolves star on social media.

The Athletic dropped the results of its anonymous player survey on Monday ... and as it turns out, 11 out of 81 of the participants claimed the three-time Defensive Player of the Year ain't all that.

Bonilla -- who is expecting a child with Gobert -- got wind of the big man's new title ... and it's safe to say she's pissed, 'cause she fired back at the criticism with an Instagram post.

"My partner is the most dedicated, focused, hard-working person I have ever met," Bonilla said. "He hasn't stolen anything from anyone and deserves all the respect for his determination and commitment to his career."

"It's hard for me to stay quiet in front of so much stupidity, disrespect and nonsense," she added. "I am so proud of the person he is -- fair, a great teammate, with a good heart and a strong mind."

Of course, the Wolves are in the middle of a first-round playoff matchup with the Phoenix Suns ... and Bonilla said she's pulling for her man's team throughout the run.

Play video content 3/14/24 TMZSports.com

"I am proud of you, and our son is proud of you."

As we previously reported, Gobert and Bonilla went public with the pregnancy back in February ... and a few weeks later, he told TMZ Sports it was a "blessing" to start a family.

The 2023-24 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalists pic.twitter.com/MVKaJnYN53 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 21, 2024 @NBAPR