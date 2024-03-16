NBA's Rudy Gobert Speaks On $100K Fine, Emotions Took Over!

My Emotions Got Best Of Me!!!

Rudy Gobert is addressing his whopping $100k fine for making a money gesture toward officials last week ... telling TMZ Sports he simply reached his boiling point and reacted with his emotions.

Gobert made the Johnny Manziel-esque hand sign at official Scott Foster during the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavs game on March 8 ... insinuating refs are influenced by sports betting.

The 3-time All-Star also called out the refs during the post-game press conference ... saying he felt gambling has really hurt the sport.

Rudy Gobert has been fined $100,000 for his money sign gesture towards the refs and his comments about the officiating pic.twitter.com/QSFBh1Ywky — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) March 10, 2024 @AhnFireDigital

We caught up with the Minnesota Timberwolves center on Rodeo Drive just a few days after the league handed down the 6-figure penalty for his actions and postgame comments ... and although the dude has made more than $217 MILLION over the course of his career, even he had to admit that's a huge hit financially.

"How I feel about the fine? I mean it's a fine. It's a lot of money," Gobert said ... before explaining his actions.

"We human beings at the end of the day. We not always right but everyone's allowed to speak their mind. Also, it's a game with a lot of emotions so sometimes we react off of frustration."

Gobert -- who is averaging 13.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per game this season -- got the maximum fine that a player can get for conduct or statements detrimental to the team or league ... but Charles Barkley believes he should've been suspended for it.

"It will ruin a sport if people thought it was fixed," the ex-NBA star said on "NBA on TNT."