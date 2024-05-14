NBA's Rudy Gobert Fined $75k For Making Money Gesture Toward Refs Again

Rudy Gobert apparently didn't learn the first time around -- the Minnesota Timberwolves Defensive Player of the Year was fined AGAIN for making a money gesture toward officials during a game ... this time, getting hit with a $75k punishment.

Gobert was clearly upset with calls during the Wolves' Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday ... and an offensive foul late in the fourth quarter led the 31-year-old to throw up another money gesture -- implying the refs were influenced by sports betting.

The league announced the consequences on Tuesday ... saying Gobert was fined 75 racks for making an "inappropriate and unprofessional gesture that questions the league and its game officials."

Remember, Gobert made the same gesture a few months back during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 8 ... and was fined a combined $100,000 for his actions and postgame comments.

Of course, $100k is the maximum fine a player can get for conduct or statements detrimental to a team or league.

In fact, we talked to the Wolves star after his first fine ... and he told us everyone should be allowed to speak their mind as it's a game with a lot of emotions involved, so sometimes players react off frustrations.

Play video content 3/14/24 TMZSports.com

Fans are also pointing out that Nuggets star Jamal Murray made the same gesture during Game 2 of the series ... yet he received no punishment.