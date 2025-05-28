Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet Roasted By Pat McAfee During Pacers Game

Pat McAfee went all WWE on famous Knicks fans' asses on Tuesday ... cutting a promo to hype up Pacers fans during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals -- and given the outcome, it might've helped Indiana get the dub.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter was handed the mic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to inject more energy into those in attendance during the pivotal matchup ... and with his time in the spotlight, he politely pointed out the big-time visitors -- including Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet -- who were courtside with hopes the Knicks would tie up the series.

Pat McAfee just dropped a promo trolling Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet for being Knicks fans pic.twitter.com/KVY3Mr6G1J — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 28, 2025 @big_business_

What came out of his mouth next wasn't exactly PG.

"Let's send these sons of bitches back to New York with their ears ringing," he said. "Let's turn this s*** up!"

Some Pacers players loved his speech ... including Obi Toppin. McAfee even tried to get head coach Rick Carlisle pumped up with a shoulder tap, but he seemed pretty locked in on the task at hand.

Despite the game not happening in the Big Apple, it still drew out some massive stars. Beyond the three McAfee buried in a promo ... Jelly Roll, Triple H, 50 Cent and Russ were also in town to catch some hoop.

One of the coolest moments of the night came postgame ... when Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton met the fan who was harassed by Knicks supporters in the streets of NYC following their series win against Boston.

He was gifted a signed jersey and even posed for a pic with the man who dropped a triple-double minutes earlier.

Tyrese Haliburton invited Hans Perez to the locker room and autographed his jersey after tonight's win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MitevphEDa — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 28, 2025 @Pacers