Spike Lee Convinced New Pope's Villanova Roots Means Knicks Championship
The Knicks have inspired belief and confidence in their fanbase after going up 2-0 on the Celtics ... but legendary film director and diehard backer Spike Lee believes there’s a more divine reason the New York fans can expect a title this season -- the new Pope!!
Apparently, Spike is all about Leo XIV because Robert Francis Prevost is a Villanova grad. Villanova -- the only Augustinian Catholic university in the United States -- is also the alma mater of three Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.
If you ask Spike -- a regular at Knicks games -- the 'Nova connection is a sign from God his squad is going to win it all this season.
"THE KNICKERBOCKERS ARE GO-NNA WIN THE 2024-25 NBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. IT IS DIVINITY. GOD BLESS," Lee said along with a slew of emojis in a post he shared on Instagram.
Of course, Pope Leo XIV is also the first pope from the United States ... originally hailing from Chicago, Illinois.
Too bad it's not a blessing for the Chicago Bulls, though ... considering they got booted in the Play-In Tournament.
If Pope Leo XIV’s socials are any indication, he is apparently a Wildcats fan ... as he reposted a tweet about Villanova winning the NCAA national title back in 2016.
Unclear how Leo feels about the Knicks ... but one thing they have in common with the new pope is no one expected them to win!!