Spike Lee Convinced New Pope's Villanova Roots Means Knicks Championship

The Knicks have inspired belief and confidence in their fanbase after going up 2-0 on the Celtics ... but legendary film director and diehard backer Spike Lee believes there’s a more divine reason the New York fans can expect a title this season -- the new Pope!!

Apparently, Spike is all about Leo XIV because Robert Francis Prevost is a Villanova grad. Villanova -- the only Augustinian Catholic university in the United States -- is also the alma mater of three Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.

If you ask Spike -- a regular at Knicks games -- the 'Nova connection is a sign from God his squad is going to win it all this season.

"THE KNICKERBOCKERS ARE GO-NNA WIN THE 2024-25 NBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. IT IS DIVINITY. GOD BLESS," Lee said along with a slew of emojis in a post he shared on Instagram.

Of course, Pope Leo XIV is also the first pope from the United States ... originally hailing from Chicago, Illinois.

Too bad it's not a blessing for the Chicago Bulls, though ... considering they got booted in the Play-In Tournament.

If Pope Leo XIV’s socials are any indication, he is apparently a Wildcats fan ... as he reposted a tweet about Villanova winning the NCAA national title back in 2016.