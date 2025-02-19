Spike Lee Thanks A$AP Rocky Jury for Acquittal, Allowing Rapper to Promote Film

Spike Lee is one of the many supporters happy to see A$AP Rocky beat his assault trial, and for great reason ... the movie he stars in is now able to move full steam ahead!!!

On Tuesday, the acclaimed director thanked the hip hop superstar's jury of his peers for not buying A$AP Relli's claims and finding the rapper not guilty -- and Spike shared the first look of their upcoming film "Highest 2 Lowest."

Rocky stars opposite Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's reimagination of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film "High & Low" ... and Rocky will undoubtedly be on board for the press runs.

His trial caused him to miss out on pumping his latest flick, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" ... and now he's wound up acquitted, much to the delight of his costars.

Rocky's already been celebrating the verdict ... he and Rihanna hit the town last night and were all smiles for the cameras.