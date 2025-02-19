A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Celebrate Court Victory at Dinner in Beverly Hills

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky went out to celebrate his big legal win last night with his partner and baby mama Rihanna, going straight from the drab courtroom to a fancy dining room.

Photogs caught up with Rocky and Rihanna outside the restaurant Gravitas in Beverly Hills Tuesday night, hours after a jury acquitted the rapper on two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic weapon ... and the couple was all smiles.

Rocky was clearly feeling the weight lifted off his shoulders, thanking bystanders with genuine emotion who congratulated him on his legal victory. Asked how he felt now it's all over, he said ... "Amazing."

The rapper wore a dark double-breasted suit and white tie -- apparently the same suit he was wearing in court earlier -- with a long overcoat and sunglasses. Rihanna appeared to be wearing her courtroom look as well ... subdued grays and dark green, wearing a blazer and glasses. After dinner, the couple demonstrated grace as they were mobbed by paparazzi ... getting into their waiting SUV and heading out.

Rocky had been accused of firing a gun at a former associate in a Hollywood altercation in 2021, but jurors found him not guilty in a dramatic reveal late Tuesday afternoon.

In a press conference outside the courthouse after his acquittal, Rocky thanked the jury, and God. His attorney, Joe Tacopina, called it a "mirage of a case" and "an extortion" -- and even called for the D.A.'s Office to prosecute A$AP Relli, whose accusations led to the case in the first place.

Rocky's got a full slate this year, with two new movies dropping, and he's co-chairing the Met Gala board in May, along with Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo, and Lewis Hamilton. He can dive into promoting those projects with gusto now he's got the legal headache in his rearview mirror.