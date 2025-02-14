A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Gets Into Explosive Argument with Prosecutors in Court

Play video content

A$AP Rocky's trial is winding down ... but, tension between Rocky's team and prosecutors keeps heating up -- 'cause in the middle of closing arguments, A$AP's lawyer and the state engaged in a war of words.

Joe Tacopina -- the defense counsel for Rocky -- delivered more of his ending remarks Friday morning ... during which he repeatedly claimed A$AP Relli, Rocky's former friend turned assault accuser, perjured himself.

Prosecutors took issue with the terminology ... and, prosecutors objected to the language during the argument -- though the judge ultimately allowed it.

Play video content 2/3/25

The questions of ethical conduct clearly rattled the lawyers ... and, the two traded barbs back and forth. The two lawyers lost it, and the prosecutor can be heard saying that Joe should be afraid of him.

This isn't the first time the trial's gotten contentious ... Tacopina sparred with A$AP Relli when he was on the stand -- but, this level of animosity between the two lawyers is surprising.

The jury's likely to begin deliberations either later today or on Tuesday -- no court Monday because of President's Day -- after multiple weeks of testimony. Rocky faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon for the alleged incident that apparently went down in 2021.

Play video content 2/7/25

While prosecutors have accused Rocky of assaulting and even shooting Relli, his lawyers say he couldn't have ... because the gun he had with him was just a prop gun.