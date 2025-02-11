A$AP Rocky Declines Testifying In A$AP Relli Shooting Trial

Play video content

A$AP Rocky is saving his words for his next album or potential victory speech -- he won't be testifying in his assault trial!!!

On Tuesday, Rocky waived his right to testify when the judge asked his attorney Joe Tacopina if they had finalized a decision, after deliberating over it earlier this week.

It was a busy and important day and Rocky was looking dapper but hurried in the court, causing an iPhone to be faceplanted in the process.

The judge made sure Rocky knew what was at stake and the rap star confidently stated "I do in fact" when asked if he was sure about declining to speak for himself.

