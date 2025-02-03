A$AP Rocky Breaks Silence Heading Into Court, and It's About Kendrick Lamar

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky has broken from his routine of arriving at court without saying a word ... rolling in today with an important message for a fellow rapper -- and no, it's not A$AP Relli.

We caught up with Rihanna's man as he made his way into the downtown Los Angeles courthouse Monday, where he uttered one simple word as he was ushered inside. The word was "Congratulations" -- responding to Kendrick Lamar's big win at the 2025 Grammys Sunday night.

The celebratory spirit probably didn't last long for Rocky, who sat through another tense day in court.

As you know, Rocky is on trial, facing 2 charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic weapon, accused of pulling a gun and shooting at former friend A$AP Relli during a 2021 incident in Hollywood.

Relli has been on the stand since last Wednesday, testifying against his former associate. Rocky has maintained the shooting would have been impossible -- his lawyer says the gun in question was a prop.

In Monday's court appearance, Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, cross-examined Relli over his claims about the night in question ... prompting an explosive reaction from Relli, who slammed the lawyer as "slick."

Relli said from the stand ... "I'm on to you. You're not going to keep tripping me up. I'm on to you!"

While the judge in the case attempted to regain some decorum in the courtroom -- even ordering Relli to stop talking at one point -- Relli was clearly activated by Rocky's attorney's antics, further blasting him as "sneaky."

This was the last straw for the judge, who snapped ... "Don't be insulting. Stop it. He isn't insulting you, don't insult him. Don't insult any lawyer that's asking you questions. You're not doing yourself any good by doing that."

Relli has since concluded his testimony in the trial ... but there have definitely been fireworks since the whole thing began at the end of January.

Rihanna even made a splash by showing up for Rocky not once, not twice, but three times ... but was notably absent today.