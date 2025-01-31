A$AP Relli Compares Alleged Bullet Wounds to Trump Assassination Attempt Injury

Play video content

A$AP Relli is trying to shut down incredulity that the cuts on his right hand didn't actually come from a bullet ... claiming people should look at what happened to Donald Trump during the attempt on his life, before clearing A$AP Rocky.

The former friend of Rocky took the stand for a fourth straight day Friday ... and, Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina asked him if he's really claiming the extent of his injuries from the alleged shooting are just a few scrapes on his knuckles.

Relli says yes ... and, after Tacopina asks a related question -- seemingly trying to get the jury to doubt his story -- Relli replies that Joe's not a ballistics expert, but he need only look at the current prez to know it's possible.

A$AP Relli points to the attempt on Trump's life at a Pennsylvania campaign rally last summer ... when he walked away with just a scrape -- and was totally fine after a week or so of wearing a Band-Aid.

The judge cuts him off here -- a pretty common occurrence in this court case as Relli has tried to add more information than the question calls for.

Day 5 of the trial has gotten contentious ... with Tacopina and the prosecution firing off at each other -- and eyewitnesses telling TMZ A$AP Rocky actually had to hold his lawyer back during a heated moment with one of the prosecutors.

Rihanna was in court too ... wearing a chic coat and pants to the trial -- the third day she's been this week. Rocky planted a kiss on his better half before the court went to break at around noon.

As you know ...Relli's testimony yesterday also included some heated moments -- including raised voices between Relli and Tacopina, and a whole lot of "I don't recall" responses from Relli.

He also admitted to deleting a few text messages, which almost certainly raised some eyebrows in court ... including one exchange, where he seemed ready to throw down with Rocky.

Rocky's accused of assault with a semiautomatic weapon in a 2021 incident with Relli ... Tacopina claims Rocky's gun was a prop.