A$AP Relli Says His Life's Been Living Hell Since A$AP Rocky Allegedly Shot Him

A$AP Rocky's alleged victim, and former friend, is back on the stand ... and he told the jury how the alleged shooting changed his life for the worse.

A$AP Relli is testifying in court again Wednesday in the rapper's assault trial ... and he told the jury his life has been a "living hell" since Rocky shot at him in Hollywood a little over 3 years ago.

Relli says he's been getting death threats and lost his music managing business because artists and record labels turned on him for claiming Rocky shot him.

He says he's unfairly been labeled a "snitch" for talking about something that happened to him ... and he mentioned a social media post from A$AP Bari calling him a "rat."

Relli says everything in his life went to crap after Nov. 6, 2021 when Rocky shot at him ... telling the jury his hand felt hot after Rocky pulled the trigger. Relli claims a bullet grazed his knuckles.

Relli and prosecutors broke down the surveillance video from the exchange with Rocky ... and he also showed where the bullet grazed him, pointing to his hand.

His first day of testimony Tuesday featured Relli recounting the moment he first saw the gun Rocky allegedly pulled on him during their intense 2021 argument.

Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina claims the gun was a movie prop and could not fire the ammo found at the scene ... and he says Relli is just trying to extort the rapper.

Relli said Wednesday he went back to the scene the same night of the shooting to recover the bullet casings ... saying he knew roughly where they would be because he knew where the shooting happened.

Cops who responded to reports of a shooting in the area did not find any bullet casings ... but prosecutors say the 911 calls did not pinpoint the shooting.

