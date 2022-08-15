A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault ... For Alleged Shooting

A$AP Rocky is now facing criminal charges for an alleged shooting in Hollywood, where he's accused of firing multiple shots at a former friend.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday his office has charged the rapper with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prosecutors say Rocky pointed a gun at a man during a heated discussion in Hollywood back in November ... and during a follow-up confrontation, Rocky pulled the trigger and fired two shots in the direction of the alleged victim.

Remember ... Rocky was arrested for the alleged shooting in April at LAX, where cops were waiting for him to get off his private jet with Rihanna.

Rocky is also being sued for assault and battery by former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, who says he is the alleged victim in the shooting. Relli says he was hit with bullet fragments and suffered injuries.