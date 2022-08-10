A$AP Rocky Sued Over Shooting, Former A$AP Mob Member Says He's Victim

A$AP Rocky is now being sued over the alleged shooting that led to his arrest ... and the guy who says he's the victim is a former member of the rapper's group.

Rocky is being sued for assault and battery by Terell Ephron, a former A$AP Mob member who used to carry the moniker "A$AP Relli."

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Ephron claims the shooting went down November 6 in Hollywood, where he says Rocky set up a meeting and initiated a verbal altercation leading to shots being fired.

In the docs, Ephron says Rocky pulled out a handgun during the dispute, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger ... firing multiple shots, with bullet fragments striking Ephron. Ephron claims he suffered injuries to his hand that required medical attention.

Remember ... A$AP was arrested at LAX back in April, with cops waiting for him to get off his private jet from Barbados and take him away in handcuffs.

Rocky was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon ... and police said it stemmed from the Nov. 6 shooting, where the alleged victim claimed Rocky shot at him multiple times, with at least one bullet grazing his hand. Cops also said Rocky knew the alleged victim.

There's some bad blood between the A$AP Mob and Relli ... with A$AP Bari claiming Relli snitched on Rocky, leading to the arrest.

Relli claims a large portion of the shooting incident was caught on camera ... which lines up with what LAPD sources told us back in April, when we first reported cops had footage of the alleged shooting in their possession.

Ephron is going after Rocky for damages ... he says he continues to suffer emotional distress as a result of the shooting and is losing out on work.