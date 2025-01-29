A$AP Relli Gets into 'Snitch' Debate After Testifying A$AP Rocky Shot Him

Play video content BACKGRID

A$AP Rocky's assault trial is sparking debate about "snitching," and the man he allegedly shot entered the chat outside court ... on the heels of taking the stand in the trial.

A$AP Relli strolled out of the downtown L.A. courthouse Tuesday evening, and a paparazzo immediately asked, "Some people call you a snitch, what you say about that?" Relli calmly and quickly responded, "Would you be a snitch if somebody shot at you?"

This set off a heated convo between Relli and the photographer (not a TMZ employee), who oddly bragged about having a bullet in his leg.

Anyway, this all came moments after Relli's gripping testimony about the day Rocky allegedly shot him. As we reported, Relli told the jury he was shocked Rocky pulled out a gun during their 2021 heated argument ... and, in the moment, said, "You better use that s**t! What the f**k you got a gun for?"

Relli said he'd never seen Rocky carry a gun, real or a prop one. Rocky's defense team has claimed the gun he had that day was a movie prop that couldn't have fired the ammo that allegedly grazed Relli.

He'll be back on the stand today, when Rihanna's expected in court to support the defendant ... her longtime partner and father of her 2 kids.