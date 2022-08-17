A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Felony Firearms Case
8/17/2022 10:09 AM PT
A$AP Rocky has pled not guilty to felony firearms charges.
A$AP showed up at the Downtown L.A. criminal courthouse Wednesday all suited up for his arraignment. Arraignments are quick, and this was no exception. A$AP entered his plea to both charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
A$AP walked confidently to the podium with his lawyer, Sara Caplan of O.J. Simpson fame.
His bond was set at $550k and the preliminary hearing was set for November.
As we reported, A$AP is accused of firing shots at A$AP Relli during a dispute in Hollywood back in November. Relli claims bullet fragments struck him, causing an injury to his hand. He is suing Rocky over the incident.
You'll recall ... he was arrested at LAX back in April after landing in a private jet with Rihanna.
FYI ... there's a protective order prohibiting Rocky from having any contact with Relli. Rocky's lawyer asked that the protective order be mutual, but the judge ruled it should only go one way.