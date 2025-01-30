A$AP Relli Admits Deleting Text Messages Seemingly Challenging A$AP Rocky to Fight

Play video content

A$AP Relli deleted a few choice text messages from his phone before A$AP Rocky allegedly shot him ... and, they paint a picture of a more confrontational Relli.

During the fourth day of Rocky's assault trial Thursday, his defense attorney Joe Tacopina asked Relli if he deleted several texts off his phone before reaching out to law enforcement.

While Relli's phone shows three unprompted texts from Rocky, Rocky's phone shows something else -- four messages allegedly from Relli where he's talking tough to his former friend.

The texts read, "You got all these fake animosity towards me lol beat me up," "n**** i wish u would," "Give me a reason n****" and "U been a p***y" -- basically tough talk from Rocky's alleged victim.

Rocky then asks where Relli is ... not long before video shows Rocky getting into a confrontation with Relli -- and pulling out what looks like a handgun. Prosecutors have claimed it is one ... while Tacopina says it was a prop gun Rocky carried to scare off would-be attackers.

Watch the video of Relli in court ... he instantly claims they're fake texts -- but, just a minute later, admits he deleted them, though he doesn't provide a reason why.

Either way, Relli says, it doesn't change the fact that Rocky "threatened me" ... and, he shouldn't get off because of a deleted text.

It's the latest shocking moment in a day full of them ... as Tacopina has cross-examined Relli for hours -- grilling him about his character and the night of November 6, 2021, when the shooting allegedly went down. Rocky could face a possible 24-year prison sentence if found guilty, after turning down a plea deal last week.

Relli's testimony has gotten contentious at times ... with Joe and Relli popping off at one another -- and, Relli repeatedly answering questions with a simple "I don't recall."

Rihanna is on hand, BTW ... still sitting in court near her man after hours of testimony -- and, looking fabulous in the first courtroom sketch of her released earlier today.