A$AP Rocky Denies Shooting A$AP Relli in Text Message Exchange Shown in Court
A$AP Rocky To A$AP Relli I Didn't Shoot You, Weirdo!!! Text Message Exchange Shown in Court
A$AP Rocky and A$AP Relli exchanged text messages hours after Rocky allegedly shot at Relli ... with Rocky denying claims he tried to kill Relli and calling Relli a liar and a "weirdo."
Screenshots from the conversation were shown in court Wednesday as part of Rocky's assault trial ... with Relli on the stand for a second straight day of testimony.
In the texts, Relli alleges Rocky set him up and tried to kill him when they agreed to meet in Hollywood to squash a beef ... allegations Rocky quickly denies.
Rocky responds, "I tried to do what?? ... Stop making s*** up Rell."
Relli later texted Rocky claiming the alleged shooting was captured on video and Rocky responded, "Now u trynna extort n***** talkin bout i shot at u n shot u 4 times and all type of nonsense, u a phony and u dont have the best intentions, stop texting me n stop calling my manager and call police if i 'shot' @ u u weirdo."
Joe Tacopina, Rocky's powerhouse attorney, claims Rocky was carrying a prop gun that couldn't fire real bullets. Tacopina says Relli's allegations are bogus and an attempt to extort his famous client.
Rihanna, Rocky's partner and the mother of his two kids, had a front-row seat for Relli's testimony Wednesday ... sitting in the gallery with Rocky's mom and sister in her first appearance during the trial.