A$AP Rocky Denies Shooting A$AP Relli in Text Message Exchange Shown in Court

A$AP Rocky To A$AP Relli I Didn't Shoot You, Weirdo!!! Text Message Exchange Shown in Court

A$AP Rocky and A$AP Relli exchanged text messages hours after Rocky allegedly shot at Relli ... with Rocky denying claims he tried to kill Relli and calling Relli a liar and a "weirdo."

Screenshots from the conversation were shown in court Wednesday as part of Rocky's assault trial ... with Relli on the stand for a second straight day of testimony.

In the texts, Relli alleges Rocky set him up and tried to kill him when they agreed to meet in Hollywood to squash a beef ... allegations Rocky quickly denies.

Rocky responds, "I tried to do what?? ... Stop making s*** up Rell."

Relli later texted Rocky claiming the alleged shooting was captured on video and Rocky responded, "Now u trynna extort n***** talkin bout i shot at u n shot u 4 times and all type of nonsense, u a phony and u dont have the best intentions, stop texting me n stop calling my manager and call police if i 'shot' @ u u weirdo."

Joe Tacopina, Rocky's powerhouse attorney, claims Rocky was carrying a prop gun that couldn't fire real bullets. Tacopina says Relli's allegations are bogus and an attempt to extort his famous client.

012925-asap-rocky-rihanna-family-exit-kal
Rihanna, Rocky's partner and the mother of his two kids, had a front-row seat for Relli's testimony Wednesday ... sitting in the gallery with Rocky's mom and sister in her first appearance during the trial.

