A$AP Rocky Assault Accuser, Relli, Has 2 Outstanding New Jersey Warrants

A$AP Rocky's former friend who testified Tuesday and Wednesday against the rapper in his L.A. criminal trial has two outstanding warrants from years ago, TMZ has learned.

A$AP Relli is listed as the defendant in the warrants, for driving without a license and careless driving, in an August 2010 incident in the city of Weehawken, New Jersey, according to court records.

TMZ has confirmed both warrants are still active.

As we reported, Relli is testifying this week at Rocky's trial, in which the rapper is charged with allegedly shooting Relli during a heated exchange on a Hollywood sidewalk in 2021.

Relli -- legal name Terell Ephron -- testified Rocky pulled a firearm during their argument, daring the rapper to open fire ... "You better use that s***, what the f*** you got a gun for?"

Relli testified Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) pulled the trigger and a bullet grazed his knuckles. He also testified his close relationship with Rocky deteriorated after Rocky dissed him to A$AP Bari while the three were chatting over the phone.

During his testimony, Relli claimed Rocky blew up his cell phone while he was asleep, texting at one point, "Let's get to it ... stop ducking my calls."

Relli interpreted that message to mean Rocky wanted to settle their beef, leading to the shooting.