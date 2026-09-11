Lady Gaga and Fiancé Michael Polansky Welcome First Baby

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have a new little "Monster" in their lives ... welcoming their first child!!!

The couple has recently become parents for the first time, according to Page Six. No further information has been released regarding the newborn ... including the child’s name, gender, or exact date of birth.

Gaga dropped a massive hint about having kids with Polansky a few months ago ... calling motherhood her "next starring role" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" back in November. She made similar statements in interviews at that time with other outlets.

As you know ... LG and MP got engaged on April 1, 2024 -- though they kept the engagement secret and only announced months later, when she introduced Polansky to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal during the Paris Olympics as her "fiancé."

Back in March, Lady Gaga said she and Michael plan to get married "soon" ... but did not provide a more specific timeline.