'Just Dance' Into Lady Gaga's Hot Shots ... Happy 40th Birthday!

As She Turns The Big 4-0!

'Just Dance' Into Her Sexiest Snaps ...

Applause, please ... Lady Gaga just hit a major milestone! The pop queen just turned the big 4-0, and we're celebrating with her most sultry shots.

In honor of Gaga's birthday, we've compiled her best photos ... from booty-baring bikini pics to lustful lingerie snaps ... and more!