'Just Dance' Into Lady Gaga's Hot Shots ... Happy 40th Birthday!
Lady Gaga Hot Shots 'Just Dance' Into Her Sexiest Snaps ... As She Turns The Big 4-0!
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Applause, please ... Lady Gaga just hit a major milestone! The pop queen just turned the big 4-0, and we're celebrating with her most sultry shots.
In honor of Gaga's birthday, we've compiled her best photos ... from booty-baring bikini pics to lustful lingerie snaps ... and more!
Check out the full gallery if you wanna go goo goo for Gaga!