Lady Gaga Says She's Going to Get Married 'Soon' to Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga will be going by Mrs. Lady Gaga "soon," because the pop icon says her marriage to fiancé Michael Polansky is right around the corner.

Gaga provided a major update on her upcoming nuptials during her Friday appearance on Bruno Mars’ “Romantic Radio” live stream with iHeartRadio with a prerecorded message from the singer herself.

Check out the clip ... After Bruno asks what's next, Gaga's crystal clear voice plays over the video, “Me and my fiancé have been traveling all year, but we’re getting married soon. We were hoping you could choose a special song for us."

Bruno doesn't address the elephant in the room, namely the word "soon," but he was more than happy to oblige Gaga's request. He dedicated one of his tunes, "Risk It All," from his new album to Gaga's soon-to-be-hubby.

The latest marriage talk comes months after Gaga revealed her and Polansky are blabbing about tying the knot all the time.

In November, Polansky told Rolling Stone they want a private ceremony instead of some flashy extravaganza.

He said, “We don’t want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it’s not like it’s gonna change much.”

During a 2024 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Gaga said Polansky popped the question in a hotel room after they went rock climbing on a mountain. She said Polansky got down on one knee and gave her the engagement ring from his backpack.

