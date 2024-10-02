Lady Gaga Opens Up About Her Engagement To Fiance Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga is talking openly about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky — and you might just be surprised how he proposed to her.

Gaga sat down Tuesday with host Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote her new film, "Joker: Folie a Deux," but she also discussed her engagement to Polansky.

Jimmy was first to bring up the subject, prompting Gaga to reveal Michael — a tech entrepreneur -- proposed to her after her birthday in March.

Gaga said the two went rock climbing, but Michael didn't pop the question to her at the top of the mountain.

After taking some photos, Gaga said they made their way down the hill and went into their hotel room, where Michael asked if he could marry her.

Gaga, of course, said yes ... and Michael reached into his backpack to dig out the engagement ring. The actress/singer said she thought the moment was so cute.

Jimmy wanted to know if Michael got down on one knee — and Gaga replied that he didn't, but she was okay with it because she's a "modern lady."

Gaga went on to say the couple even contemplated getting hitched at a courthouse and eating Chinese food afterward, but then thought it would turn into a circus with unicorns.