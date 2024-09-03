Lady Gaga Flashes Huge Engagement Ring at Venice Film Festival

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lady Gaga Check Out My Big Engagement Ring ... Wedding Bells On the Way?

Lady Gaga made a sparkling entrance at Monday’s Venice International Film, showing off her huge diamond engagement ring with her fiancé Michael Polansky right by her side.

The singer/actress and the tech entrepreneur embraced in a passionate kiss after they stepped out of a car in Venice, Italy for the opening of her new movie “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

While their lips were locked, Gaga’s hand gripped Polansky’s arm — flashing the glittering rock on her finger.

The smiling couple then walked hand in hand into the theater to see the Joker film, in which Gaga stars as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck (AKA The Joker).

By the way, Gaga looked fabulous in her polka dot dress, dark shades and black pumps — but nothing could top her amazing ring.

You may recall in late July … Gaga publicly referred to Polansky as her fiancé in a TikTok video posted by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at an Olympic swim event.

Clearly, the photog caught Gaga saying it off the cuff — and now with her engagement ring  — it seems she's destined to tie the knot with Polansky.

But, we'll just have to stay tuned for now.

