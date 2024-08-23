Lady Gaga Shows Off Her New French Bulldog on TikTok

Lady Gaga is showing off her new cuddly partner to the world ... but it ain't her fiancé!

The singer/actress got herself another French bulldog to go along with her other 2 Frenches -- and she put the small canine on full display in a recent TikTok video.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check it out ... Gaga was going gaga over her pug-nosed pooch, holding it up to the camera as Bruno Mars' "Die with a Smile" played in the background.

In the 8-second clip, Gaga was seen sporting straight black hair, blue eye-shadow and red lipstick, while singing along with the tune -- "If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you."

Gaga didn't reveal the name age or gender of the hound, but we expect that will all be revealed in due time.

The pup joins Gaga's 2 other French Bulldogs -- Koji and Gustav -- while they're at home.

As we told you in 2021, Koji and Gustav shared a frightening experience when they were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood -- while their dogwalker was shot and critically wounded.

Play video content 2/24/21 TMZ.com

After Gaga offered a $500,000 reward, a woman dropped off the dogs in good health at an LAPD station. Police subsequently arrested the woman -- who believed she was going to pocket the reward money -- along with 4 other suspects in connection with the crime.