Lady Gaga Engaged to Michael Polansky, Calls Him 'Fiancé' in New Video

Lady Gaga is ready to tie the knot ... 'cause she just let the cat outta the bag on her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky, with one simple word.

In a now-viral TikTok ... Gaga referred to her boyfriend of several years now as "my fiancé" when introducing him to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at an Olympic swim event. Attal is the one who posted this video -- not LG herself -- but whoever was filming caught her saying it off the cuff.

No further details about when he might've popped the question ... but Gaga didn't hesitate to call him her hubby-to-be -- so on its face, it certainly seems to confirm the happy news.

The couple was first seen kissing and canoodling at a NYE party in 2020 ... and then made their relationship public a few months later after attending the Super Bowl together in Miami.

Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, has been by Lady Gaga's side through some of her biggest moments over the past few years ... including when she performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Of course ... it was just a few days ago when Lady Gaga brought the house down at the Olympics opening ceremony, performing French classics in an all black outfit while dancers carried massive feathered fans. All things considered, she's gotta be feelin' pretty good!

Gaga and Polansky have always been low-key since going public ... and it's fair to assume their wedding will also be kept under wraps. This would be her first marriage -- although, she's been engaged twice before.

