Lady Gaga Fires Back at NYU Students Who Said She Would Not Be Famous

Lady Gaga is blasting some former NYU classmates for creating a nasty Facebook group about her years ago, claiming she would never make it as an entertainer.

The celebrated singer/actress hopped on TikTok to address the now-deleted page from when she attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts starting in 2003.

Back then, a few of her fellow students had created a private FB group under the title, "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous," accompanied by a throwback photo of the superstar. Stefani Germanotta is Gaga's real name.

Gaga decided to acknowledge the Facebook page after a screenshot was published on TikTok, firing back in the comments, ... "Some people I went to college w made this way back when👏👏👏this is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going."