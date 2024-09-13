Lady Gaga Fires Back at NYU Students Who Said She Would Not Be Famous
Lady Gaga is blasting some former NYU classmates for creating a nasty Facebook group about her years ago, claiming she would never make it as an entertainer.
The celebrated singer/actress hopped on TikTok to address the now-deleted page from when she attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts starting in 2003.
Back then, a few of her fellow students had created a private FB group under the title, "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous," accompanied by a throwback photo of the superstar. Stefani Germanotta is Gaga's real name.
Gaga decided to acknowledge the Facebook page after a screenshot was published on TikTok, firing back in the comments, ... "Some people I went to college w made this way back when👏👏👏this is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going."
With all of her success, it must feel good for Gaga to make her detractors eat their words.