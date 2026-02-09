Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga Show Love to Bad Bunny After Super Bowl Performance

Play video content Instagram/@ricky_martin

After their showstopping Super Bowl Halftime Show appearances, Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga kept the lovefest going with Bad Bunny on Sunday ... linking up for an emotional group hug behind the scenes.

Check out the video ... while posing for a photo with Ricky, BB basically collapses into Ricky's arms, overcome with emotion from the weight of the moment.

The two embraced while onlookers applauded the superstars.

Even better, Lady Gaga joined the circle for a star-studded after-show pic.

As we reported ... Ricky and Gaga joined Benito on stage for his crowd-pleasing Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara, California.

Gaga's surprise appearance saw her give a salsa-inspired rendition of "Die With a Smile," while Ricky sang "Lo Que Le Paso a Hawaii."