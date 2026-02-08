Bad Bunny Crushes Super Bowl Halftime Show, Suprises From Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin

Bad Bunny just pulled out all the stops for his Super Bowl Halftime Show ... using his spotlight to bring Puerto Rico to Levi's Stadium -- with a bunch of surprise appearances in the process!!

Benito shut it all the way down in Santa Clara, CA ... giving music fans a breather from the New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks showdown with a hit-packed, nonstop party.

BB ran through his hits ... starting it off with "Tití Me Preguntó," and going on to deliver an eclectic, high-energy set loaded with swagger and slick visuals while rocking an all-white custom fit -- nope, not a dress ... but we already put those rumors to bed.

Bad Bunny didn't do it alone, though -- Cardi B, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, Alix Earle and Jessica Alba were spotted dancing in the crowd.

Lady Gaga made a surprise return to the Big Game stage with a rendition of "Die With a Smile" ... and Ricky Martin sang "Lo Que Le Paso a Hawaii."

There was also a heartfelt moment where Benito handed a Grammy to a little kid ... and the chatter online is it was 5-year-old Liam Ramos, who was detained by ICE in Minnesota last month.

There were plenty of critics opposing the decision to go with a Spanish-speaking artist for halftime ... and Turning Point USA even vowed to have their own show, which it went through with at the same time on YouTube.

As for Bad Bunny? He took all the backlash in stride at the time, joking on "Saturday Night Live" last year that fans had months to learn Spanish.