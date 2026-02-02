Rev. Jordan Wells Is Boycotting the Super Bowl Because of Bad Bunny

Play video content TMZ.com

Reverend Jordan Wells has been an NFL fan his whole life ... but he told us he's boycotting the Super Bowl this year -- and not because his beloved Kansas City Chiefs didn't make it ... it's because Bad Bunny's headlining the halftime show.

Wells stopped by "TMZ Live" to explain his boycott of Super Bowl LX has nothing to do with Bad Bunny singing in Spanish ... it has everything to do with the Puerto Rican superstar supposedly making himself an activist, who Wells says, is demonizing one half of the country.

Wells says ... "I expect this Super Bowl to be the most political Super Bowl we have ever seen, because of who they picked and because of how the NFL has handled that."

As you know ... BB has been outspoken against ICE and its aggressive tactics.

Wells adds ... "The NFL is obviously sending a message to half of the country that voted for Trump that 'We don't care how you feel. We don't care what you think.'"

The NFL -- as well as the NBA and major soccer leagues across the globe -- have adopted a growing number of anti-racism campaigns over the past several years, spurred by the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

The shift toward political messaging, Wells says, is something he doesn't remember being associated with sports growing up. According to his memory, the Super Bowl never got political no matter what the country was going through, and brought all sides together.

Now Wells is fed up with the rhetoric, which he feels like is scolding him for his views.

He vents ... "Americans are tired of celebrities that make $20 million a year telling us that we are bad people because Middle America, Southern American wants secure borders and we want our immigration enforced. We're tired of it."

Watch the clip ... we ask Wells about how it would be different if Kid Rock were the Super Bowl halftime headliner (who BTW was just announced as the main event for the Turning Point USA Super Bowl Halftime alternate programming).