Kid Rock Headlining Turning Point USA Super Bowl Halftime Show

Turning Point USA just revealed its lineup for its own Super Bowl halftime show ... and to no one's surprise Kid Rock is on the list.

Kid Rock is a huge President Trump supporter, and he will be joined on stage by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

TPUSA is calling the event "The All American Halftime Show," and it's airing on five networks, plus TPUSA's social media channels on YouTube, X, and Rumble.

As you know ... the Charlie Kirk-cofounded right-wing advocacy organization announced back in October it was rolling out its own halftime show after Republicans ripped the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime show.

Nicki Minaj appeared onstage alongside Erika Kirk at a TPUSA event in December, leading to speculation she might be in play for the TPUSA halftime show ... but in the end, it looks like MAGA is rocking with Kid Rock and co.